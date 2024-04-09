Secondhand store combats the cost of living crisis with community generosity

Every Australian, no matter their postcode, has felt the pinch when it comes to the cost of living crisis.
Many have been left unable to afford essentials, such as clothing.
To help relieve the pressure on those struggling, secondhand store and non-for-profit Talking Threads will give away nearly three tonnes of free clothes at their inaugural community day, set to be held on Friday, April 12.
Talking Threads store manager, Emily Honess, said the event aims to remove the barrier of shame for those doing it tough.
"There are no questions asked," she said.
"Because there is sometimes shame associated with getting charity or asking for help. So we want to take away that barrier completely and open it up.
"So, whether you feel like you are in need or not, you can come and have a look. It is also a fun day with a barbeque and kids' activities."
Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) and the University of New England (UNE) will partner with the secondhand store for the community event.
"We will find information as well, and both organisations will have their community engagement officers there," Ms Honess said.
"So, if anyone needs further support, they will be there to help refer them to further services or provide any additional support."
Talking Threads is a non-for-profit that supports local arts and culture programs in the Tamworth community.
The community day is more geared towards providing direct support for people's immediate needs.
Ms Honess said clothing goes deeper than weather protection.
"Clothing has such a way to express yourself," she said.
"But it also tells a story about who you are and having access to that and having that sense of identity provides so many benefits.
"If you have fresh clothes and feel good about yourself, you feel confident."
After the inaugural event, Ms Honess hopes to continue developing the project and look at how the Talking Threads team can grow it.
"People are feeling the pressures of the cost of living crisis, and this is the kind of event that grow community resilience," she said.
"But, to combat it with generosity kind of flips it."
The community day is set to be held at Hillvue Scout Hall and will run from 10am to 3pm.
