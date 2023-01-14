CAREFUL curation and an eye for fashion is what has helped Emily Honess find the 'sweet spot' between high-priced vintage stores and overwhelming op-shops.
After manning a vintage fashion stall at markets across the region, Ms Honess has teamed up with a group of friends to open a physical shopfront on Peel Street.
'Talking Threads' is a chance for shoppers to get creative with their fashion, keep items out of landfill and raise money for arts and culture.
As a lover of vintage shopping, Ms Honess said she felt there was a gap in the market for cross between a vintage store and op shop in Tamworth.
"I've been in the industry for about 15 years so I sort of know the market around here," she said.
"We wanted to find that spot where it's not the prices you see in the city but it's affordable and curated."
But the store is more than just about shopping.
Ms Honess said it was a way to break away from fast fashion and prolong the life of garments.
"There used to be two fashion seasons ... now there's 52 micro-seasons, that's how quick fashion turns around," she said.
"That's quite disturbing."
By crafting your own style with pre-loved pieces, Ms Honess said shoppers were helping reduce the resources needed to make clothes and keep them out of landfill.
The store is a non-for-profit with the money from sales going into a community fund to support local arts and culture with the first grant headed to a Gomeroi team in the Koori Knockout.
"Arts and culture is such an important thing, it gives voice to a lot of people who otherwise wouldn't have one and can create positive change," Ms Honess said.
In the future, Ms Honess is hoping to combine all three driving forces: sustainability, culture and craft.
"We're hoping to run workshops that are skill-based around mending clothes or simple skills that have been lost over the last generation with fast fashion," she said.
"And try to create art and a space that's nurturing and creative."
The store is located at 529 Peel Street and is actively taking donations.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
