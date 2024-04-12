One shopping centre is helping to pave the way | Letters to the editor

With the assistance of your newspaper, I would like to show my appreciation and acknowledgment to Mr Tony Bowes, Centre Manager of Tamworth Shoppingworld.
Recently I have been in consultation with Mr Bowes for the installation of two bollards situated at necessary positions in this centre to assist and act as landmarks for the blind and vision impaired citizens of Tamworth.
These reference points will enable Guide Dogs, Long Cane users and people with low vision to be aware of their position in the Shopping Centre and allow them to navigate their shopping experience independently and safely.
I call on other Tamworth shopping centres to consider a similar process.
Phillip Tilley, Tamworth
It's been reported that the Albanese labor government has given $4.6 Billion to Rolls Royce to build nuclear reactors for our submarines. Rolls Royce has stated that this funding will create over 1000 jobs in Derby, England.
On Thursday 11 April, Albanese said "there is a race for jobs and opportunity. We can't afford to be vulnerable by not making things here. We also can't afford to continue to export all our resources, wait for someone else to add the jobs and import it back."
If labor is serious about creating jobs in Australia, why are they giving $4.6 Billion of our tax money to an English company to create 1000 jobs in England?!
We could build the reactors for our subs here and build others for export to our allies, instead of labor exporting our money and our jobs!
Steve Coxhead, Nemingha
A dear friend told me once 44 years ago, before I moved to Tamworth. "Don't Get a property in Tamworth Council area, They love building Monuments to themselves",
I followed his advice but Parry was taken over, sadly he was correct.
I'd like to follow up on the latest proposed massive rate increase council wants.
But first let's have a look at 2022/2023 rates where council was allowed to increase rates by 2 per cent.
I believe that this applies to the previous rates calculated amount at x cents in the dollar of the rateable value.
Rate notices in front of me show 23/24 $1,079 from $814.
Now VG increased, however this is a rate increase of 32.55 per cent last year. Not 2 per cent.
Looking closely another charge called Ordinary Residential Base Amount $160. Unable through office staff to find out what this is for, maybe it was introduced following rate pegging to get around it.
I am at the stage where I feel everyone has their hand in my pocket.
Council's core business is to maintain the water supply, sewerage, roads and other infrastructure. However when it takes three men to dig a hole with one shovel, areas that are mowed on a weekend, tarmac resurfaced with grass still growing through and roads that fall apart within four weeks of completion (before the rains) but years later have a sign advisory to slow down rough surface ahead. If they were private enterprises they would be all be out of a job.
Brian Robertson, Nemingha
Toyota Australia's boss Matthew Callichor has very publicly stated that Labor's new vehicle efficiency standard is not a "car tax". But Barnaby Joyce seems unable to understand this. In his electorate Autumn Newsletter, he refers to it three times as a "car tax", and also labels it a "carbon tax" and a "tax". Other countries instigated efficiency standards years ago!
Why do New England taxpayers have to put up with this misleading nonsense?
Laura Hughes, Hillvue
It has been reported recently by a highly respected environmental organisation in Australia that recently the Albanese Government has attempted to change Laws governing offshore oil and gas projects to make them exempt from nature protection laws. I am pleased that the changes did not make it through Parliament this time but the intent causes me great concern.
Coming from a Government that ran strongly on a platform protecting our native animals I am amazed and extremely disappointed that the attempt to change the existing laws took place.
My concern for the future of Australia native animals is strong.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, South Australia
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.