The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Exclusive

A suitcase filled with forgotten memories: the life of Stanley Allen

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
April 17 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bricknell discovered memorabilia belonging to her father-in-law Stanley Allen in an old suitcase. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Kate Bricknell discovered memorabilia belonging to her father-in-law Stanley Allen in an old suitcase. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Stanley Allen was much more than just a man in uniform.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.