Maxine retired but chose not to put her feet up, instead volunteering

Maxine Crossley's younger colleagues loving refer to her as "the boss" in Tamworth's Meals on Wheels (MoW) kitchen.
When she retired from a job as a nurse in a retirement home at 72, Maxine decided she wasn't ready to completely put her feet up and take it easy.
So Maxine went looking for a new - albeit slightly slower-paced challenge - and became a volunteer.
Tamworth's Meals on Wheels (MoW) was the lucky beneficiary.
Today, at 81, and nearing 10 years as a volunteer in Tamworth's MoW kitchen, Maxine is still going strong, with no immediate plans to give up her weekly duties.
A firm believer in the philosophy of "move it or lose it", Maxine hopes to be able to continue volunteering for MoW for many years yet, "as long as I am capable, physically and mentally".
By the time Maxine retired, she'd had enough of nursing and was "getting on in age". Watching the "young ones coming through" the nursing system, she felt the time was right for a change.
What to do in her retirement was something Maxine had been considering for awhile. At that stage, she had recently lost her husband, so knew she "had to do something".
Volunteering was an option as she saw it as a meaningful and enjoyable way to spend time, which in turn was good for mental health and wellbeing, not to mention a great way to meet new people.
When it came time to decide which of a couple of volunteer options, it came down to an "eeny, meeny, miny, moe" selection process, falling in favour of MoW.
Maxine started her volunteering in September 2014.
After completing some paperwork, and working out where she would volunteer, Maxine started straight away doing one day a week.
"I was asked if I would like to be a driver, but I said no, so they suggested working in the kitchen, and I said yes - I don't mind working in the kitchen and I've always been confident in the kitchen," she said.
Working Thursdays, Maxine is happy to do whatever is needed.
"When I first come in of a morning at 7am, I help with the preparation of the meals, serving them into containers and sealing them," she said.
"I'm the only volunteer in the kitchen on Thursdays, as the rest are paid staff."
Like many who volunteer their time, Maxine said she gained "a certain amount of satisfaction" through her work.
"I guess that's what it is - you feel good," she said.
"It keeps you going, and I know I'm giving back to the community.
"The other benefit is it keeps me active - I believe you use it or lose it, and that's everything: both the whole mental and physical as you get older."
Like many community and social organisations, Maxine said MoW was always looking for volunteers.
"You don't have to volunteer with MoW as there are many other local organisations always looking for helping hands, and I encourage anyone with time to spare to consider the option," she said.
Maxine said volunteering helped to "keep you going", keep you young.
Tamworth MoW manager Peter Gallager said volunteers were the lifeblood of all MoW services in Australia.
"Volunteers started the movement in Australia in 1953, and here in Tamworth the first meal was delivered in 1963," he said.
"Our service thrives from the contribution of volunteers like Maxine.
"Tamworth's 160 or so volunteers bring positive personalities, interacting with staff, clients and each other, enabling a fulfillment not experienced in other workplaces."
Mr Gallagher said the volunteer contribution to the MoW service was substantial, with 14,000 hours of time donated annually delivering meals, checking on and talking to clients, assisting in the kitchen, as well as managing the service through monthly management meetings.
"Tamworth volunteers save the community about $500,000 a year that would otherwise have to be found through client fees or government funding," he said.
On the days Maxine is not volunteering at MoW, she can be found playing golf, patchworking, taking an older friend for regular lunch outings and working in her large garden.
