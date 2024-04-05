Out with the old, in with the new: demolition plans lodged for velodrome site

Four heavy vehicles will be added to daily traffic during the demolition of the defunct velodrome site in Tamworth.
It's to make way for construction of the new University of New England (UNE) campus.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has lodged a Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, which details the demolition, removal and levelling of the old velodrome site located between Peel, Murray, and Roderick Streets.
As TRC is both applicant and landholder, the development application (DA) will be assessed by a third-party planning consultant.
If a substantial number of submissions are submitted, the DA will be determined at a council meeting under the discretion of the Director of Liveable Communities.
A UNE spokesperson said the university supports TRC's application for the demolition and remediation of the old velodrome site.
"This is essential enabling work required for the transfer of the site to UNE and the commencement of UNE's new campus development," the spokesperson said.
A separate DA has been submitted for the UNE site development.
The operation is proposed to run Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7am and 5pm, and Saturday from 7am to midday.
An excavator fitted with a rock hammer will be used to demolish the reinforced concrete track.
Then the "busted up" concrete will be loaded into four steel-body trucks and transported continuously throughout the week to the Forest Road landfill for recycling.
The trucks' set route aims to avoid the city's CBD and instead take a longer route along Marius Street, down Darling Street, and then up Bligh Street towards the terminal.
A similar route will be taken back, but instead of turning down Roderick Street, the trucks will instead take Murray Street.
High levels of noise and dust are expected to be generated from the site due to the use of heavy machinery.
The track railing, retaining wall, and supporting slab of the culvert crown units will also be demolished and taken to the Forest Road Landfill.
The culvert crown units, used for the velodrome subtrack, will be extracted and stored for reuse.
After all the infrastructure is removed, a bulldozer will reshape the earth embankments.
The reshaping of the site will create a consistent level for the future UNE building.
The plans for the velodrome demolition will be on public exhibition until Monday, April 22.
