The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Education

Out with the old, in with the new: demolition plans lodged for velodrome site

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
April 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Out with the old, in with the new: demolition plans lodged for velodrome site
Out with the old, in with the new: demolition plans lodged for velodrome site

Four heavy vehicles will be added to daily traffic during the demolition of the defunct velodrome site in Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.