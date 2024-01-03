Car parking plan offers 'reduced supply' for proposed university campus

CAR PARKING and traffic congestion have not been flagged as issues for a proposed university campus in the heart of Tamworth.
New details about Tamworth's University of New England (UNE) campus have been released, with the plans hitting public exhibition.
The development application, which has been lodged on the NSW Planning Portal, reveals the city-centre campus will include 53 onsite car parks for staff and students.
The plans point to another 33 parking spots being available off-site on Roderick and Peel streets.
According to the application, university representatives met with council staff for five development meetings in 2023 before lodging the official plans.
The meetings were held to discuss the vision for the site, stages of the development, traffic and car parking, and operational benefits.
"The proposal and concept for this site was broadly supported by council planing staff and management." the application says.
As part of the approval process, Tamworth Regional Council, must be satisfied the proposed university, which is slated for the old velodrome site on Peel Street, ticks all the boxes of the organisation's Development Control Plan.
The control plan specifies higher education establishments must provide one car parking space per five students, which the UNE proposal does not, instead offering a "reduced supply".
"However, this is deemed sufficient," the plans read.
According to the application, the additional off-site car parks, the proximity to the town centre, and being well-connected to the Peel River footpath and cycling track will ease any parking concerns.
The plans also state it will encourage an alternative use of transport, lead to lower vehicle traffic, and enhance safety for students.
Twenty-eight parking spots for bikes will also be available on-site.
Despite the car parking arrangements not meeting the council's standards, the plan's state "council also recognises that parking requirements can be relaxed depending on the characteristics of the proposed development".
"A wholistic transport solution is proposed in this application, which considers all modes of available transport, and can sufficiently cater for the peak practical demands generated by the development," the plans state.
The potential to cause delays or queues on roads around the university have been deemed "minimal", and vehicles will only be able to enter and exit the university site via Peel Street.
Early works, which will include removing the concrete velodrome and existing structures and soil testing, will be carried out by council before ownership of the land is handed over to UNE.
The university will then be responsible for the construction of the campus building, car park, landscaping and associated infrastructure.
Across the four levels the campus will include teaching spaces, student breakout areas, a cultural centre, community spaces, and kitchenettes.
Students will be able to access the campus from 6am until 11pm seven days a week. It is unknown what courses will be offered at the campus.
According to the plans, the estimated construction value is $26,515,000.
"The proposed development is expected to deliver a series of social benefits at local and regional level through the provision of a range of services that will facilitate needs of the community," the application states.
If the plans are approved, construction is expected to start in mid-2024.
