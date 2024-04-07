Food, functions, female friendly facilities: council reveals plan for sport field

UPGRADES to out-dated and unsuitable sporting change rooms could also include the construction of a brand new restaurant or function space in the heart of Tamworth.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) is eyeing off options to transform the existing facilities at No.1 Oval, on Kable Avenue, into a multi-purpose space for both the community and sporting groups.
Full funding from the state government has already been secured to extend the ground floor of the pavilion, and build new changerooms and amenities to make the space more female friendly and fit for purpose.
With the project expected to be complete by October 2025, the council is putting out feelers to see if there is interest within the business community to develop and operate the top floor of the club house.
"There is a potential business opportunity to enhance this project with an extension to the first storey of the building to create a multi-purpose facility with a space for events, a restaurant or similar without significant additional cost to council," a TRC spokesperson told the Leader.
The Expression of Interest (EOI) process comes after feedback from the private sector about a lack of quality function space in the CBD, the spokesperson said.
Businesses and developers will be required to layout a proposal for the top floor extension, outline the required space and proposed use, and detail the proposed contribution to the project delivery or long-term lease agreement.
Concept designs of what the new pavilion could look like have been released by the council which show the proposed extensions and amenities.
The EOI document states it's expected council will retain full ownership of the building at all times, and user groups will have full "unfettered access" to the ground floor of the facility.
It's also expected sports groups will want to access the first storey space "from time to time", but access will be dependent on the approved project for the top floor.
The design, planning approvals, and construction of the project will be managed by council in "close consultation" with the successful developer.
Council has confirmed upgrades to the ground floor of the building will go ahead regardless of the outcome of the EOI process.
Detailed designs and the planning phase of the project will begin in July 2024, and construction is expected to start in early 2025.
EOI can be submitted via council's website and are open until 11am on April 18, 2024.
