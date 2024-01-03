New plans secure the future of beloved park for 'generations to come'

A new master plan for Bicentennial Park is promising to provide benefits for the community for "generations to come".
Tamworth Regional Council approved an updated version of the plan at its most recent meeting.
Similar to a recently-approved master plan for Tamworth's new sports hub, the actions outlined in the Bicentennial Park plan will only go ahead if council receives funding from the state and federal governments.
"We haven't got any money to do most of the things we've talked about there, and some of those things can change, but the plan gives us some direction," Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said.
Cr Webb said adoption of the plan will integrate plans for the park with council's other strategies, like Blueprint 100, as well as make things easier for council to apply for grants.
"People plan for what they're going to do for the future and it's no different for council. We have to plan for what we'd like to do. We plan so we can look at budgets to do the work we need to do to make this city more vibrant," he said.
The biggest change to the master plan is the inclusion of concept designs for the proposed Tamworth Adventure Pool, which were left out last time council amended the plan in 2020.
The proposed adventure pool is slated to include a lagoon-style pool, splash area, change room facilities, social and recreational spaces and a cafe.
Replacing the Tamworth Olympic Swimming Pool with the new adventure pool has proven somewhat controversial, but Cr Webb said a bit of backlash was no reason to back down from a good idea.
"If we go back to the start of the park's history in the '80s there was controversy around the fact that the council of the day was quite split on whether to get rid of number one, number two, number three oval and turn it into the beautiful space that's there today," he said.
"It came down to the mayor's casting vote, which later cost [Mayor June Greer] her job, but no one today would say the decision she made then wasn't the right decision."
Of course, the adventure pool isn't the only project council is planning for Bicentennial Park.
There are a total of 22 actions listed in the master plan - as funding permits - and more than 100 "opportunities for development" to pursue in the long-term.
For example, the park's master plan also encourages the building of medium-density apartments along Kable Avenue, as first outlined in council's overarching Blueprint 100 strategy.
Other projects listed in the plan include building a weir in the Peel River just under the Oxley Highway to provide constant water downstream, an expansion of the Tamworth Regional Playground area, and improved amenities at the Number 1 Oval.
In addition, the old plan saw the completion of 13 upgrades including refurbishing the fountain near Fitzroy Street, revamping the park's amenities building, planting additional shade trees along pathways, and more.
The full Bicentennial Park master plan will soon be available to view on Tamworth Regional Council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.