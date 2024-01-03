The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Council

New plans secure the future of beloved park for 'generations to come'

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 4 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council sport and recreation strategy officer Samuel Eriksson is one of many members of council staff who has an integral role in updating the Bicentennial Park master plan. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Regional Council sport and recreation strategy officer Samuel Eriksson is one of many members of council staff who has an integral role in updating the Bicentennial Park master plan. Picture by Peter Hardin

A new master plan for Bicentennial Park is promising to provide benefits for the community for "generations to come".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.