Hockey association switching things up for 2024 season

SN
By Samantha Newsam
April 4 2024 - 11:00am
Tamworth Hockey Association junior competitions convenor, Hanna Klasen (left), and senior counterpart Anne-Maree Gerathy are looking forward to the season hitting off. The senior competitions get underway this weekend. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Hockey Association has tweaked its men's and women's competition set-up in the hope of "building the atmosphere back up".

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

