Carinya Christian School's 'magical' and mighty eight: 'a beautiful blessing'

They are the "magical" Tamworth team who keep slaying the competition.
For the third consecutive year, Carinya Christian School has won the Christian Schools Sport Association's statewide Hockey Gala Day.
Staged at Narellan's Macarthur Regional Hockey Centre, Carinya remained undefeated over three round matches of the six-a-side tournament.
They then beat Inaburra 5-0 in the semi-final and Illawarra Christian School 1-0 in the final.
Carinya coach Esther Fotheringham said her charges were "fantastic".
"On the day, they were very trusting of each other and just played seamlessly as a team - in a way that was magical," she said.
The Leader met with Carinya's eight-strong team and has compiled an illuminating snapshot of each player.
After such an awesome achievement, we think they deserve something extra special to mark it.
So without further ado, here is Carinya's mighty eight.
Sally Tomlinson struggled to keep a straight face during the taking of her photo.
The Attunga-based 16-year-old, who is in year 11, described herself as funny, active and crazy.
Post-high school, the striker wants to study nursing so she can become a midwife.
"It's something God has created," she said of babies. "And I think it's a beautiful blessing."
Year 12 student Annabel Richards believes persistence is the key to success.
"Never give up," she said of the most important lesson life had taught her.
As for when she was most happy, the 17-year-old striker-cum-half said playing hockey was "pretty fun".
"I feel like winning the CSSA [Hockey Gala Day] three years in a row was pretty good," the Tamworthian also said.
Pearl Tomlinson is Sally's younger sister and the youngest member of a family of five.
The Tomlinsons live on a crop farm. And 13-year-old Sally said that growing up on the property was "amazing"
"Being free to do whatever you want," the year 8 student said of the most appealing aspect of farm life.
Unsurprisingly, the animal lover wants to become a veterinarian nurse.
Annabel's kid sister, Clara, would love to be able to fly.
The 12-year-old hockey tragic would also love to play for the Hockeyroos one day.
Clara is unsure of what she owes her parents. But she is sure of at least one thing: her debut Hockey Gala Day was "fun".
When she does not have a stick in hand, the year 7 student loves spending time with her family.
As for her role in the Carinya side, she said: "I play anywhere."
You would think that being part of Carinya's three-peat ranks high among Maddie Train's greatest achievement.
But at the top of that list is something altruistic.
"Always trying to be kind, and going out of my way to help others," the year 11 student said of her No. 1 achievement in life.
Still, the 16-year-old - a Piallamore resident and a centre midfielder/defender - said that three-peating was "very exciting".
Indeed.
The trip to Narellan was made even more special for Jessie Fotheringham because she turned 18 while there.
And now that Jessie has her Ps, she does not have to turn to her parents for lifts. Carinya's coach, Esther, is her mum.
"It's very good," she said of having a licence. "It's good for training and running around - lots of freedom."
Jessie said she was "just trying to get through" year 12.
"I'm not really sure," the Calala-based striker said of career path post-high school.
Unsurprisingly for a self-described shy person, Sarah Bird's superpower would be invisibility.
However, on this day she was the centre of attention - and she handled it with aplomb.
Hopefully, the Tamworth striker handles year 9 just as well - although she admits to feeling "nervous" about her upcoming assessments.
"And just being in year 9, because it's such a step up from year 8," the 14-year-old said, adding that getting a job was the thing that most scared her about ageing.
Growing up on a small property at Warral has provided Josie Wilkie with an idyllic childhood.
"It's pretty cosy. It's pretty quiet, except for the occasional crow in the morning. It's really lovely out there," said the year 10 student, who is the youngest of four children.
Josie, 15, played in defence at Narellan.
Given she described herself as motivated and engaged, and given Carinya's success, the 15-year-old was undoubtedly tough to get past.
Josie also described herself as kind.
"I owe them quite a lot," she said of her parents, Janine and David.
