Dynamic duo excited to team up again on national championships stage

As Laura Hall and Ella Tanna pack for their upcoming trip to Hobart, they do so with fond reflections of their last visit there.
In 2022, the talented duo were part of the NSW Lions girls side that won silver at the under-13 National Hockey Championships.
For both their first time pulling on state colours, it was an inspiring experience and a highlight in their hockey journeys.
Now they are excitedly preparing to do it all again after being selected in the Blues side to contest the under-16s tournament.
Flying out on Tuesday April 2, they will be joined on the plane by former Hockey New England rep Archie Clark, who has moved down to Tamworth and will play with the boys State side, and Hockey New England quintet Luke Schmude (boys State), Luke Whitty (boys Blues), Lucy Deiderick (girls State), Ashlee Morgan (girls Blues) and Heidi Zwiers (girls Blues).
"I'm really happy and excited," Tanna told the Leader.
Especially after just missing out on selection for the 15s championships last year (the ages for the championships were changed from 13s, 15s and 18s to 14s, 16s and 18s for 2024).
Although young for the age group, it was disappointing.
But rather than dwell on it, the 14-year-old channelled her disappointment into improving her game.
Working on her fitness, skills and confidence, her hard work, and resilience paid off; her selection in the Blues side all the more satisfying for still having another year in the 16s.
Asked what she is most looking forward to, the striker said scoring some goals and meeting new friends.
Hall answered similar. She also spoke about learning from her team-mates, the other players and her coaches, and playing with Tanna again. And hopefully even combining for a few goals.
Figuring in the midfield, it will be her third time away with NSW after suiting up for the 15s State side in Darwin last year (they went on to win the bronze).
"I'm really excited. We've got a really good team and have bonded really well," she said.
"It's going to be a lot of fun."
The championships run from April 4-11.
