The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dynamic duo excited to team up again on national championships stage

SN
By Samantha Newsam
March 31 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's Ella Tanna and Laura Hall are ready to team up for the NSW Blues at the under-16 national championships beginning in Hobart this week. Picture by Samantha Newsam
Tamworth's Ella Tanna and Laura Hall are ready to team up for the NSW Blues at the under-16 national championships beginning in Hobart this week. Picture by Samantha Newsam

As Laura Hall and Ella Tanna pack for their upcoming trip to Hobart, they do so with fond reflections of their last visit there.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.