The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's such an amazing feeling': Maslen's leap of faith pays off

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 2 2024 - 6:38pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erika Maslen (right), pictured here with fellow debutant Bonnie Brewer, is understandably all smiles after being presented with her ACT Brumbies cap. Picture supplied.
Erika Maslen (right), pictured here with fellow debutant Bonnie Brewer, is understandably all smiles after being presented with her ACT Brumbies cap. Picture supplied.

It was the moment a young girl's dream became a reality; when all the years of blood, sweat and tears, perseverance and sacrifice culminated in the ultimate reward.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.