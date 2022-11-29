Erika Maslen didn't want to have any regrets.
And so early in the new year the Pirates star will leave behind her family and friends, and all she knows, and make the move to Canberra to chase her Super W dreams.
It comes after she was scouted by the Brumbies playing for the NSW Country Corellas at the Australian Rugby Shield and offered a spot in their pre-season training squad.
Meaning she would have to relocate to Canberra, the 19-year-old did deliberate for a little while whether or not to go down. She could uproot her life and then not make the squad.
But weighing it all up, in the end she didn't want to be wondering what if?
"I was a bit unsure so I rang my coach Paddy Bowen, and he was 'mate you've just got to do it'," Maslen said.
"Everyone else was like you've just got to take the opportunity, and I spoke to mum and dad and they were like you might as well do it."
Maslen has been allowed to train back in Tamworth until January, giving her some time to find a job and accommodation down there. That hunt has already started.
The first time she has ever lived out of home, it is a bit daunting but exciting at the same time; the chance to play Super W something she has long been dreaming of.
The Brumbies aren't the first club to show interest in the front rower.
Earlier this year the Waratahs approached her about joining their squad as their back-up hooker.
But she decided to stay in Tamworth. Among other reasons, she felt she wasn't ready for that level yet. She'd only played a few 15s games.
The plan was to get a couple of seasons of 15s under her belt before she gave it a crack. But then the Brumbies came a-knocking.
"I think the nationals opportunity down in Adelaide, my performance down there made me feel like I might actually be at the level now that I can go down there and have a chance to make the squad," Maslen said.
She wouldn't just be 'making up the numbers'.
"I think that was probably what swayed me the most," Maslen said.
"And I've been playing some good footy lately and had some great coaches surrounding me, so I think I'm just finally at the level now where I've got a chance to do this kind of thing."
Maslen will head down on January 4 in readiness for the restart of training on January 9. Given a strength and conditioning program to follow in the meantime it will mean having to refrain a bit from the usual Christmas indulgence.
But it's a sacrifice she's only to willing to make.
"Honestly to have the best chance of making the final squad, I've got to take it seriously, not indulge and really step up my training I guess," she said.
Regardless of what happens with the squad she is planning to stay down there.
From her understanding those that don't make the cut still train with the squad. They just don't play.
"So you still develop the skills with the players and you're in that environment.
"So I'll still get that elite training to push me so if I don't make it (this year) to be able to make it the next year," Maslen said.
She will also play in the local competition down there, which is 15s. The opportunity to play consistent 15s did play a part in her decision with no real opportunities to do that up here.
It is the format she most enjoys and believes best suits her.
