The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Erika Maslen excited for Super W opportunity with Brumbies

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 17 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erika Maslen is excited to be saddling up with the Brumbies in this year's Super W. Picture Brumbies Media

Sometimes to achieve what you want, you have to take a chance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.