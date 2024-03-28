Tintinhull: Bunny ears, Easter eggs, big smiles shine in parade

The Easter bunny has been working double time across Tamworth in the days leading up to the Easter weekend, perfecting his egg-drop techniques by making special appearances across the country music capital at many and varied events.
Before his all-important job on Sunday, the Easter bunny made a special appearance at Tintinhull Public School on Thursday, March 28, to see the school's annual Easter hat parade, and discover a colourful range of hats.
The Leader arrived to discover a range of Easter eggs, bunny ears, bright colours and big smiles being paraded before family, friends and school staff.
Principal Andrew Rodgers said the quality of this year's hats on parade was outstanding.
"In my 11 years at the school, this has been the best roll up we've had," he said.
"It was was so close, we could not hand out prizes - it was too hard to choose a winner."
Mr Rodgers said there had been a great roll up of parents, family and friends to watch the festivities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.