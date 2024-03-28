Two Tamworth teens charged after wild brawl spills out of pub

TWO teenagers will front court after an investigation into an alleged brawl which spilled out of a Tamworth pub and onto the main street.
A 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man have now been charged, accused of being involved in a fight on Peel Street at on March 10, 2024.
Emergency services were called to the main street at about 2:30am, following reports a brawl had broken out.
When police arrived at the scene, officers were forced to use pepper spray to break up the fight.
A video of the brawl, which went viral on social media, shows about 20 people involved in the fight outside the Courthouse hotel.
Further footage obtained by the Leader, taken from inside the pub, shows a man dancing naked on a table in the courtyard area.
A security guard can be seen telling the man to pull his pants up and get off the table.
Following the fight, officers attached to the Oxley Police District launched an investigation into the fight.
Officers attended a home on Mckinlay Place, at about 9:25am on March 27, and charged both teenagers with affray.
They are expected to front court in Tamworth in May.
The Leader understands the Woy Woy Roosters were in Tamworth on the night of the brawl following a pre-season rugby league game.
A 22-year-old man is accused of exposing himself in or near and public place; and affray.
A 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have both been charged with affray.
The three men remain before the courts.
A spokesperson for NSW Rugby League said it was made aware of the incident in Tamworth and had assisted police with their inquiry.
"If NSWRL members were involved we will consider appropriate penalties once court proceedings have been completed," the spokesperson said.
It has not been confirmed whether the three men were in any way connected to the Woy Woy Roosters Rugby League Club.
As investigations continue, anyone with information, dashcam footage, or CCTV is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.