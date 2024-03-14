Three men to front court after wild brawl spills onto Tamworth street

A MAN has been accused of exposing himself before a wild brawl spilled out into the main street of Tamworth.
Three Woy Woy men are expected to front court later this month after they were charged following an investigation into a fight on Peel Street, Tamworth.
A video of the brawl, which went viral on social media, shows about 20 people involved in the fight outside the Courthouse Hotel.
Footage obtained by the Leader, taken from inside the pub, shows a man dancing naked on a table in the courtyard area.
A security guard can be seen telling the man to pull his pants up and get off the table.
Police officers were forced to use pepper spray to break up the fight.
Following the brawl, officers attached to the Oxley Police District launched an investigation into the fight.
The Leader understands the Woy Woy Roosters were in Tamworth on the night of the brawl following a pre-season rugby league game against the North Tamworth Bears.
The North Tamworth Bears denied any of their players were involved in the melee.
After an extensive investigation three men aged in their 20s were arrested at Woy Woy Police Station on Thursday, March 14.
A 22-year-old man was charged with wilful and obscene exposure in or near a public place; and one count of affray.
A 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were both charged with affray.
The three men were all granted conditional bail and are expected to front Gosford Local Court later this month.
A spokesperson for NSW Rugby League said it was made aware of the incident in Tamworth and had assisted police with their inquiry.
"If NSWRL members were involved we will consider appropriate penalties once court proceedings have been completed," the spokesperson said.
It has not been confirmed whether the three men were in any way connected to the Woy Woy Roosters Rugby League Club.
As investigations continue, anyone with information, dashcam footage, or CCTV is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
