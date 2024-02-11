The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

'Really changed the game': Bellamy's match-winning start to his big week

By Zac Lowe
February 11 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Bellamy's contribution was crucial as his side fought for a hard-earned victory over Souths on Saturday. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Simon Bellamy's contribution was crucial as his side fought for a hard-earned victory over Souths on Saturday. Picture by Zac Lowe.

After his match-winning heroics in last year's two-day grand final, big things were expected of Simon Bellamy in 2023/24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
'I'd love to': 'Haynesy' puts his hand up to be part of a Magpies first
Peter Haynes is the Molong Magpies Rugby Union Club's debut women's squad coach. Picture by Emily Gobourg.
Peter Haynes returns to familiar Molong Magpies turf.
Emily Gobourg
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.