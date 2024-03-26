The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Police renew crackdown on rural crime with $250,000 push

LR
By Lydia Roberts
March 27 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Kyle Mulrooney is co-director of the Centre for Rural Criminology at UNE. He says rural crime is the hardest to solve. Photo supplied.
Dr Kyle Mulrooney is co-director of the Centre for Rural Criminology at UNE. He says rural crime is the hardest to solve. Photo supplied.

NINE out of 10 farmers across the New England and NSW have been victims of crime on two or more occasions, research from The University of New England (UNE) shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.