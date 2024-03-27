Police investigate brawl behind bar at Tamworth pub

POLICE are investigating after a fight broke out behind the bar of a Tamworth pub.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District have launched an investigation after two brawls broke out during a Saturday night on Tamworth's main strip.
At about 11pm on March 23, a woman was at a hotel on Peel Street, when she was assaulted by a man who police believe was known to her.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told the Leader, after the assault, the 24-year-old woman retreated behind the bar of the hotel.
Officers were told while behind the bar, she was approached by another a woman, and a physical altercation broke out.
An investigation into the incident and the circumstances surrounding the fights is underway.
Inquiries are continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station.
The altercation comes after three men were charged following an alleged brawl outside the Courthouse Hotel, on Peel Street, on March 14, 2024.
Video of the fight, which went viral on social media, shows about 20 people involved in the brawl, at about 2:30am.
