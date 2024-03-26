The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Education

SHAPE exhibition puts spotlight on two very creative young locals

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
March 26 2024 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlotte Bedggood, textiles and design, and William Ramsden, industrial technology, were both selected to be featured in the SHAPE exhibit. Pictures supplied
Charlotte Bedggood, textiles and design, and William Ramsden, industrial technology, were both selected to be featured in the SHAPE exhibit. Pictures supplied

Creative talents from Tamworth are in the national spotlight, with final design works by two former Calrossy students selected to be part of the SHAPE exhibition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.