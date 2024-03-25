'Very traumatic scene': new details after crash kills woman

THE scene of a fatal crash which killed one person has been described by police as "tragic" and "traumatic".
When crews arrived at the scene they found an Iveco truck and a Mitsubishi Triton had collided.
The passenger of the Triton, a 24-year-old woman, tragically died at the scene.
Peel Valley Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said both drivers were taken to hospital for mandatory testing and are now assisting police with their inquiries.
"It was a very traumatic scene," Inspector Wixx said.
"Any loss of life on the road is one too many."
The Crash Investigation Unit and specialist officers from the Hunter Valley and Northern Tablelands cordoned off the highway and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Inspector Wixx said police believe one vehicle was stationary on the side of the road when the crash occurred.
"The circumstances are still being investigated," she said.
The highway was closed for about 10 hours on March 24 while emergency services combed the scene of the crash.
As investigations continue, any one with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Just this year, there has been four deaths on the road in the Oxley Police District, and seven people have lost their lives as a result of crashes in the New England Police District.
Inspector Wixx said officers are "horribly concerned" with driver behaviour.
"We're in a terrible position," she said.
Police are continuing to target factors such as speeding, fatigue, substance use, distractions and not wearing a seat belt to bring the death toll to a halt.
"The decision you make behind the wheel ... can have a massive impact on whether one person survives, or one person dies," Inspector Wixx said.
Double demerits will be in place across NSW between March 28 and April 1, 2024.
