Woman killed after two cars collide on highway

A woman has died after two vehicles collided on Sunday.
The crash happened at about midday, March 24.
Emergency services were called to the Kamilaroi Highway, Curlewis, following reports of a two-vehicle crash involving an Iveco truck and a Mitsubishi Triton.
A 30-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Triton, died at the scene.
Both the driver of the Iveco and the Triton were taken to Tamworth and Gunnedah Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.
The incident closed the highway. It was still closed at 5:30pm. Motorists travelling between Willow Tree and Gunnedah were being urged to use the New England or Oxley highways.
A report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage about this incident to contact Oxley Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
