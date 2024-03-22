Two for one: DA lodged with Gunnedah council for new solar farm on property

Plans have revealed the intent to construct a second 5MW solar farm on a subdivided property located 6.4 kilometres south-west of Gunnedah.
The applicant, ITP Development Pty Ltd, has lodged a development application (DA) with Gunnedah Shire Council to subdivide a 51-hectare lot, located at 781 Wandobah Road, into two allotments.
After the division, the report details plans to construct a 5MW solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS) on the southern side, which will mirror the already approved solar farm on the northern side.
The Northern Regional Planning Panel approved plans for a 5MW solar farm on the lot's northern side, in 2022.
If the panel green lights the southern development, it is estimated to cost $9,534,359.25.
The proposed solar farm will sit on 13.3 hectares and will include the installation of 13,700 solar panels, divided into 158 rows.
It will include two 3.4MW inverter stations, a battery storage system, temporary car parking, and a 1.8-metre-high security fence.
The application states that the 12.71 GWh energy generated annually from the farm will be fed back into the town's power supply.
"It will contribute to the supply of electricity for use by households and businesses in Gunnedah town centre," the report states.
Also, it outlines the economic benefits the solar farm will provide to Gunndeah, including the employment of locals in both the construction and operation of the solar farm.
The proposed solar farm will not displace any animals, but the construction may disrupt the short-term foraging activities of the Speckled Warbler, Swift Parrot, and Little Lorikeet.
The report recommends limiting the impact on these birds by restricting vehicle movements and establishing construction limits and exclusion zones around the site.
The DA will be on public exhibition via the Gunnedah Planning Portal until Saturday, April 20.
