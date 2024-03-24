The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

No conviction for drink driver headed in 'right direction'

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Cutmore was caught mid-range drink driving at the Chaffey Dam Recreation Reserve on New Year's Eve. Picture file
Corey Cutmore was caught mid-range drink driving at the Chaffey Dam Recreation Reserve on New Year's Eve. Picture file

A DRIVER who was caught drunk behind the wheel at a busy campsite near Tamworth has walked from court without a conviction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.