The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

South African-born doctor's love letter to Tamworth: 'very sad to leave'

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated March 21 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anaesthetic trainee Josh Richards - pictured here with his wife Asha - "loved" his time in Tamworth. Picture supplied
Anaesthetic trainee Josh Richards - pictured here with his wife Asha - "loved" his time in Tamworth. Picture supplied

He's the South African-born doctor whose short-lived relocation to Tamworth has led to a deep connection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.