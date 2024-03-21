South African-born doctor's love letter to Tamworth: 'very sad to leave'

He's the South African-born doctor whose short-lived relocation to Tamworth has led to a deep connection.
And integral to the fondness anaesthetic trainee Josh Richards feels for Tamworth is the South Tamworth Cricket Club, where he starred with the bat before returning to Newcastle early last month.
So on Saturday, March 23, the Australian citizen - who played first-class cricket in South Africa and captained the country's under-19 side - will be with Souths in spirit when they meet City United in the grand final at No. 1 Oval.
"I'm pretty upset not to be able to be there, but that's just the way it goes, unfortunately," Richards said, adding that there had been "lots of discussions" with Souths over the possibility of him playing in the decider.
"It was always on the cards to see if I could do it, but sometimes you need to look after yourself," he said.
"The hours that we work are long, and sometimes not always convenient to life outside of medicine," he added.
Richards, who is now predominately based at John Hunter Hospital while continuing his training, scored 345 runs at an average of 43.13 for Souths. He sits third on the batting standings, with a highest score of 118.
In October last year, the devout Christian told the Leader that he ended his pursuit of a Test career in South Africa in order to pursue medicine in Australia. He had settled in Sydney with his parents, Tammy and Gordon.
Later in October, the 33-year-old celebrated the Springboks' Rugby World Cup triumph.
"I absolutely loved it," he said of his time in Tamworth.
"Obviously, I was fortunate to become part of the Souths club and spent some time with them, which was a lovely way of immersing myself in the community of Tamworth."
Leaving Tamworth hospital was a "very sad" occasion, Richards also said.
"Just absolutely loved my time there," he said of the hospital, "and felt part of the crew very quickly." He added: "Thoroughly, thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed my time in Tamworth."
Richards was joined in Tamworth by his wife, Asha, a midwifery post graduate at Newcastle Private Hospital. The couple met at a Sydney church.
