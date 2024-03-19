The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

'She was a trailblazer to the end': Lola's legacy for Voluntary Assisted Dying

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated March 20 2024 - 7:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lorraine Doyle's last memory of her 90-year-old mother is "helping set her free" from pain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.