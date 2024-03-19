Could redrawing the Tamworth city map be the solution?

Redrawing the city's boundaries could hinder the proposed development of Lambruk solar farm at Loomberah.
It's an option being considered by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) following on from last week's council meeting, where residents came out in force opposed to the project.
It means TRC will now explore the option of requesting the NSW Department of Planning to adjust the city's boundaries to include the southern commercial core corridor, the Econo Lodge Savannah Park, and the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC).
TRC general manager Paul Bennett said council is going to "actively pursue" the preservation of Loomberah's prime agricultural land.
"We have been investigating the rezoning since the meeting on Tuesday night, but the big issue here is that the land has to be zoned as a commercial core, but commercial core is reserved for the CBD," he said.
"What we have also found is that if we were to rezone the land out there, it would only become a consideration for the development and not prohibit the development."
The Loomberah community has been actively campaigning to stop the proposed 850,000-panel solar farm, which is earmarked for land between Duri Dungowan Road and Kia Ora Lane.
If it's given the green light, the project will include battery facilities, a switch yard, and 178 inverters.
Loomberah Family and Farmland Inc. (LFF) committee member Ben Wynn said moving the city boundaries would, in turn, push out the buffer zone - or the area where development would not be allowed to take place - to the corner of New England Highway and Burgmans Lane.
"What that would do is that around two-thirds of the Lambruk solar farm would then fall within the 10 kilometre buffer zone," he said.
"They would have to prove that their development would not disturb the unique rural amenity and landscape character of that entry point and the surrounding region of Tamworth."
The Tamworth city buffer zone currently ends one kilometre from where the project begins.
"There has been a strong message not only from the community but also from the councillors," Mr Bennett told the Leader.
"They were united in supporting the community by having a solar farm located in that particular area for a number of reasons.
"But the fact that it is going to occupy a large expanse of agricultural land. The councillors are not anti-renewable; it is included in a lot of our strategic plans, but at the end of the day, these projects have been built in the right spot, and this particular one is not the right spot."
The LFF hopes to gain further support in their fight to halt development from Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and New England MP Barnaby Joyce.
Since the meeting last week, Mr Wynn said council had been "really proactive".
"They researched the commercial zone, worked out that it is not simple to just redefine it from that entry point," he said.
"The council is on the same page as us, believing that this is really poor development."
Mr Wynn said, as a solar farm developer himself, this is the type of project that gives the renewables industry a "bad name".
"This development is an opportunistic land grab," he said.
"I wrote to the developer; I put Venn Energy in contact with different developers, who have different sites around Australia. Other developers reached out to Venn Energy on the back of that.
"All they have done is make this behemoth of a project bigger."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.