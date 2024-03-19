The Northern Daily Leader
Inner Wheel celebrates 100 years of friendship and giving back

By Contributed
March 19 2024 - 12:00pm
(Back) Josie Cox , Rhonda Smith, Kay Eather, Robyn Dunstan, Carol Shand, Diane Sharkey, Anne Holloway, and Jean Crane. (Front) Wendy Bennet, and Heather Constable. Pictures supplied.
The Inner Wheel Club of Tamworth Inc. hosted their District Meeting recently, celebrating the 100th Anniversary since Inner Wheel International was formed in Manchester in England with a group of wives of Rotarians prompted by concern for public welfare in 1924.

