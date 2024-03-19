Inner Wheel celebrates 100 years of friendship and giving back

The Inner Wheel Club of Tamworth Inc. hosted their District Meeting recently, celebrating the 100th Anniversary since Inner Wheel International was formed in Manchester in England with a group of wives of Rotarians prompted by concern for public welfare in 1924.
Today Inner Wheel lady members come from all walks of life in 103 countries with approximately 120,000 members worldwide.
In Australia there is around 2,500 ladies who meet monthly in friendship and present money to local, national and international charities from their fundraising efforts throughout the year.
Tamworth Club is in the centre of the A55 Inner Wheel District reaching from Narrabri to the coast, Port Macquarie up to Ballina.
A roaring twenties dinner celebrated the 100th Anniversary in the District with all those who attended dressed to the occasion.
Inner Wheel Australian President Susan Chisholm was also in attendance for the weekend meetings and dinners.
