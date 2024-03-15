Crafty types get their fill at CraftAlive

Australia's longest running craft event is back at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) for a big three days.
Event manager Brett Dowling said COVID "messed" with lots of things in the industry and "we're just fitting a calendar back together and excited to be getting back here".
CraftAlive has brought together some of the country's leading craft talent, for a weekend of classes, demonstrations, and make and takes.
It's also a place where crafty types can stock up on kits, supplies and equipment, for projects yet-to-be lovingly created.
If you can spin it, dye it, sew it, knit it, stamp it, or scrap-book it, you can get hands-on with it at TRECC this weekend.
"Retailers, both local and from across several states, some of the best in the country and local crafters are coming to enjoy the classes, the education and new products and techniques on offer," Mr Dowling said.
"It's been a long time coming, but were really excited to be back and supporting the local craft industry."
Organisers are expecting to be run off their feet, with a number of coaches also bringing people to the event from outside Tamworth.
Now in its 34th year CraftAlive is Australia's largest craft event series.
CraftAlive will run across Saturday and Sunday at TRECC, with doors opening from 9.30am to 4pm both days.
