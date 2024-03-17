Seeing offenders turn their life around makes a day at work 'worth it'

BETWEEN busy court lists, magistrates handing down sentences, solicitors filing their defence, and prosecutors making submissions, there are unsung heroes of the court system.
Two of them are Tamworth's Aboriginal Services Unit (ASU) officers Mel Froome and John Hancock.
The duo work at Tamworth Local Court to support Aboriginal offenders and victims in any way they possibly can.
Mr Hancock, who grew up in Moree, said seeing a client turn their life around is what keeps him showing up for work each day.
"Knowing that just being a presence in that court, and giving them support that made a difference is enough of a reason to be there," he said.
"We just try and make their lives a little bit easier as they navigate that world."
The ASU operates in select courts across NSW to offer support to navigate the system, facilitate programs and treatment referrals, and work with stakeholders to develop local solutions to offending.
Mrs Froome, who grew up in Tamworth and previously worked in the mental health space, told the Leader working in the community she grew up in meant she is able to make quick connections and help "turn their life around".
"It's so important for us to be there, court's hard enough and scary enough," she said.
The pair are based at the Tamworth Court House, but also facilitate a number of external programs in a bid to help reduce re-offending, as well as travelling to Quirindi.
One of those programs which runs in Tamworth is 'What's Your Plan?', a behaviour change program designed to improve compliance with apprehended domestic violence orders (ADVO).
The ASU officers also work with other organisations and community groups within Tamworth to help achieve the best outcomes for their clients.
And, if it's something that ASU can't do, Mr Hancock said "we'll reach out to the people who can help you".
Mrs Froome said the unit is well utilised by the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS), but they are still trying to build that same relationship with clients who may be represented by Legal Aid or private solicitors.
Word of mouth about the support on offer is also helping more people from Aboriginal communities connect with the officers.
"I do think we make a significant difference in just being present in that space," Mr Hancock said
"If we can see we made a difference, even in one person's life, then it was worth it."
ASU can be accessed via the Tamworth Court House.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.