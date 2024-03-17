The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Seeing offenders turn their life around makes a day at work 'worth it'

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 18 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aboriginal Services Unit officers Mel Froome and John Hancock. Picture by Peter Hardin
Aboriginal Services Unit officers Mel Froome and John Hancock. Picture by Peter Hardin

BETWEEN busy court lists, magistrates handing down sentences, solicitors filing their defence, and prosecutors making submissions, there are unsung heroes of the court system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.