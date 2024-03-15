The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

13-year-old charged with drug and property offences

By Newsroom
March 15 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested a 13-year-old boy as part of Operation Mongoose. Picture from file.
Police arrested a 13-year-old boy as part of Operation Mongoose. Picture from file.

A teenage boy has been refused bail to appear in Children's Court on Friday, March 15, following an investigation into property-related offences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.