13-year-old charged with drug and property offences

A teenage boy has been refused bail to appear in Children's Court on Friday, March 15, following an investigation into property-related offences.
It comes after a Mercedes was reported stolen from a home on Blue Gum Way, Tamworth, at about 6.30am on Tuesday, March 12.
Police located the vehicle some time later after it had been abandoned on Fleming Crescent, Tamworth, and was seized for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, about 2pm Thursday, March 14, officers attempted to arrest a boy walking on Sue Crescent, when he fled on foot and jumped a fence.
A short time later the 13-year-old was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
He was subsequently charged with possess prohibited drug; drive conveyance taken without consent of owner; and breach of bail.
The boy was refused bail to appear at a Children's court on Friday, March 15.
Operation Regional Mongoose was set up to target youth crime.
