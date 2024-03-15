Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Services submits plans for $18m medical centre

New plans reveal the future construction of an $18 million medical centre in South Tamworth.
Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS) has lodged a statement of environmental effects (SEE), for Lot 2 at Hyman Park, Hillvue Road, with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
Due to a conflict of interest, with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) owning the land, the proposed project will be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.
The SEE report details the development of the 1.60-hectare lot into one of the regional city's largest medical centres.
If approved, the centre would be made up of three main buildings: a medical service, a wellbeing centre, and allied health services.
TAMS would operate the medical services building, which would consist of 39 consulting rooms, a small pharmacy, treatment, pathology, physiotherapy, and more.
It would also operate the wellbeing building, which would be used for the general physical and mental health of community members.
This includes spaces dedicated for fitness classes, group therapy for all ages, wakes, meetings, and more.
In the allied health services building, one section would be operated by TAMS as a dental surgery, and the remaining two sections would be available to lease for other healthcare services,
The centre would also offer different communal areas, such as a reflection space, an outdoor gathering/performance area, and a yarning circle.
132 car parking spaces, five disabled spaces, and a drop off/ambulance location near the drive-over roundabout would be available on site.
The aim of the new centre would be to provide culturally appropriate preventative primary healthcare services for both Tamworth's Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities.
If approved, the site would house ten qualified doctors, four registered nurses, and six Australian health professionals.
The facility would also staff a range of other services, including drug and alcohol support, social and emotional wellbeing, NDIS, aged care, homelessness, and suicide prevention.
The lot for the proposed site was formally a park/public reserve, which was set aside by TRC.
The zoning of the land was changed to accommodate community use and develop it for the needs of South Tamworth residents and wider communities.
"The proposed TAMS development will provide an essential service for the Tamworth community," the report states.
"The development will provide employment opportunities during both construction and operation."
The application states the proposal is "unlikely to create any negative impacts".
And will be seen to be more "positive in terms of the public interest".
The South Tamworth medical centre plans are open for public comment on the NSW Planning Portal until April 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.