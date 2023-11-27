Men paint a nail purple for domestic violence in 16 days of awareness

Tamworth man Trent Taylor went to Oztag with his left ring finger painted purple, telling his footy mates that it was to raise awareness for domestic violence.
"It's a conversation starter; getting our nails painted," Mr Taylor said.
"It starts a conversation about domestic violence, the causes of it and what we can do to prevent it."
Mr Taylor works as a social and wellbeing officer at the Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS) on Peel Street, and says if someone is a victim or perpetrator of domestic violence, they need to make an appointment with a specialist.
"There are barriers between wanting to get help and not wanting to be judged," Mr Taylor said of those who want and need help but may feel ashamed.
"Don't feel ashamed to talk; that's for both perpetrators and victims. Otherwise they're going to find themselves in some serious trouble if they're a perpetrator. Victims can be at risk of harm and of losing their life."
Mr Taylor was one of eight men who had their left ring finger painted either a 'frosted tip' or 'desert rain' purple at TAMS on Friday, November 24, to kick-off the 16 days of Domestic Violence awareness.
It is all part of a nationwide campaign run by the Purple Nail Tribe from the Lisa Harnum Foundation, and headed locally by the Tamworth Domestic Violence Committee (TDVC) from November 25 to December 10.
TDVC's Natalie Ryan said the aim of the campaign is to get domestic and family violence "out there in the open" by creating talking points, such as painting a nail purple, to let people know that "it is not okay" to abuse another in any way.
"It [the purple nail] is about men taking a pledge to participate in the reduction and prevention of domestic and family violence and to raise awareness," Ms Ryan said.
She said TDVC will also be holding "pop-up" stalls in shopping centres during the next couple of weeks, where members of the public can get a slick of purple paint on their nail for free.
And there will be a Dance Away DV from 3.30pm to 5.30pm at Bicentennial Park on Saturday, December 6, where wearing any shade of purple is encouraged but not mandatory.
The most recent figures from the Bureau of Crime Statics and Research (BOCSAR) show that domestic violence related assaults in the New England North West have jumped a whopping 22.3 per cent in the five years to June 2023.
