Flashback Friday: check out these photos from the Leader's pages in 2011

The start of 2011 will be remembered for bad weather conditions which affected both the east and west coast of Australia.
From December 2010 to January 2011 Queensland experienced some of the most widespread flooding in the history of the state. The area impacted ranged from Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley through to the Ipswich and Brisbane regions.
Just when Queenslanders thought it couldn't get any worse, on January 30 tropical cyclone Anthony hit Bowen in the north of the state, followed by severe tropical cyclone Yasi which hit Mission Beach, south of Innisfail, on February 3.
Cyclone Anthony's impact was felt further south, with severe thunderstorms related to this weather system affecting much of Victoria in early February, with flash flooding in many areas including Mildura and the south eastern suburbs of Melbourne.
Western Queensland did not escape the wet, with flood waters surrounding 100 homes in the town of Roma on April 19.
On the west coast it was hot, with a bush fire in Perth destroying at least 50 houses in early February.
As Western Australia sweltered, through prolonged heatwave conditions, on March 3 temperatures in Perth reached above 30 Celsius for the 26th consecutive day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.