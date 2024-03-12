Meet our aspiring doctors, nurses and health professionals

Oxley High School student Lily Androutso wants to be a doctor in the Northern Territory and help outback communities gain access to healthcare.
"I feel like there are not enough services available to Aboriginal communities in those remote areas, and I want to be able to help," she said.
The 15-year-old gained valuable insight into her future profession, alongside more than 200 students from across New England, at the University of Newcastle Department of Rural Health (UONDRH) career forum on Tuesday, March 12.
Students had also come from Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains, Armidale, and Bingara.
The forum aims to encourage rural and regional students to consider a career in health, by showing them what options are available to them.
Students spoke to clinicians and healthcare professionals in different fields, including medicine, nursing, midwifery, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and nutrition.
Oxley High student Elli Adams learned there are many pathways to success and her chosen career.
"Our ATAR is not the only way to get into university," she said.
Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy at the University of Newcastle Doctor Luke Wakely, said there is an ongoing shortage of health workers in rural areas.
He said these sorts of events go a long way towards helping to fill the gaps, by giving students with an interest in the field, options.
"If we can provide information and pathways for students in what they have to do, then they are more likely to pursue that at university," he said.
The forum also enables the lecturers and professionals to break down any barriers for the students.
"Some of the students think the marks to get into these courses are too high or they are not sure what certain professions do, so we can provide them the information," he said.
"And it seems to have worked, as I have a number of ex-students and now graduates who have attended this careers forum."
"Often, the kids from smaller sites miss out on these opportunities," Dr Wakely said.
"So, we are really happy to help provide those opportunities to them. For instance, if we are short of physio at Gunnedah, they may come back to the area after training and take up that position."
