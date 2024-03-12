Change in transmission project puts new properties under the line

A CONTROVERSIAL transmission line proposal on the outskirts of Tamworth has been changed following backlash from landholders.
EnergyCo has announced a revised study corridor for the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) project following community consultation with residents along the proposed line.
The proposed transmission corridor has been realigned near Loomberah, Dungowan, Woolomin and Mulla Creek to utilise state-owned land and minimise the impacts on smaller lifestyle and residential blocks.
The Leader understands the amendment would mean no houses in the area would become derelict due to the transmission line. The visual impact on residents would also be reduced.
"We have worked with landholders to better understand opportunities to improve the corridor, which will ensure this critical project is delivered on schedule to secure NSW's energy future," Energyco chief executive James Hay said.
Despite the change to the study corridor, a new group of residents are now grappling with the line running through their properties.
Dungowan resident and farmer Tim White told the Leader the new corridor meant the line would run through his property, 'Glanmonnow'.
Mr White, who runs a sheep, irrigation and cropping farm, said he was concerned about the impact the lines could have on operations.
"From an economic view it will make the farm a lot less productive" the Dungowan resident said.
Mr White said precision farming methods such as GPS navigating and aerial fertilisation would be compromised if the line goes ahead on the new route.
He said the potential impact on stock levels and the environment had also caused worry.
As part of the REZ project, it's slated two 500kV transmission lines will run from the 'North Hub', between Armidale and Guyra, all the way down to the Bayswater Powerstation in the Upper Hunter.
It's anticipated the transmission project will provide clean and reliable electricity, with the first two stages expected to be complete by 2033.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said while the refined corridor had benefited some, there was still work to be done.
"There is concern for those who are still affected, and my call is to use public land where there is a conflict and a resolution can't be found," Mr Anderson said.
Dungowan residents have previously aired concerns about the proposed transmission line, noting the impact on farming production and the community.
The changes to the transmission line project, which has also been realigned near Glenbawn, mean the number of landholders within the study corridor has been reduced by more than 80.
The use of public land has been increased by six kilometres since the original line was released in June 2023. The length of the corridor has also been reduced by 39 kilometres.
"These refinements are a positive step forward to reduce the overall impact of the transmission project," EnergyCo's New England regional director Alex Hall said.
Community information sessions will be held between 2pm and 7pm at the Armidale Town Hall on March 25, the Tamworth Community Event Centre, Darling Street, on March 26, and at the Muswellbrook Library on March 27.
A scoping report for the transmission project is expected to be lodged with the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure in the coming months.
