The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

'We can't live here': transmission proposal pushes farmers to consider life off the land

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 17 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacqui Gidley-Baird has lived with her family in Dungowan for a decade. Picture by Peter Hardin
Jacqui Gidley-Baird has lived with her family in Dungowan for a decade. Picture by Peter Hardin

A DECADE of hard work, missed holidays, savings, and time has gone into building a dream farming family home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.