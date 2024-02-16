'We can't live here': transmission proposal pushes farmers to consider life off the land

A DECADE of hard work, missed holidays, savings, and time has gone into building a dream farming family home.
But the Gidley-Baird's are worried a proposed transmission line, which would travel through the centre of their farm, could force them to relocate away from their friends, family and community.
The towers are expected to be up to 80 metres high, and spaced about 400 to 600 metres apart, to connect to the Bayswater Water Powerstation in the Upper Hunter to power solar and wind projects.
Dungowan mother, community member, farmer and Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteer Jacqui Gidley-Baird told the Leader she was "horrified" when she found out the line would cut through her property.
"It's so short sighted," she said.
Ms Gidley-Baird who operates a commercial Angus farm on Dungowan Creek Road said if the transmission line is approved the farming operation will suffer the consequences.
She said electric fencing would have to be removed, cattle would be separated during construction, and any cultivation close to the transmission line would run the risk of a major fire breaking out.
"There's so much they (EnergyCo) haven't thought about," Ms Gidley-Baird said.
Although the family would still be able to live at their home, unlike seven neighbouring dwellings which according to locals would become "derelict", Ms Gidley-Baird said she would be left with no other option but to pack up and move away.
"My husband and I have decided we're out, we can't live here, we can't raise three little kids beside the biggest towers you've ever seen," she said.
Ms Gidley-Baird said she was worried what would happen to Dungowan, the community feel, the town's tiny school, and the volunteer groups if a number of families move away from the area.
The Dungowan farmer is also worried about the environmental affect after spending years practising "sustainable agriculture", planting thousands of trees, and trying to do her part through volunteer groups like Landcare.
"I don't want to think about it," she said.
The 'preliminary study corridor', where the transmission line would travel, was proposed by EnergyCo in 2023.
But Ms Gidley-Baird said a number of her questions and concerns have been left unanswered.
"It really doesn't feel like they care, they're just pushing this through and disregarding us."
As a result, the community have crowd-funded their own independent social impact study to make sure their voices are heard.
The study, which was conducted by social researcher Dr Hedda Haugen, found the project would have a major, if not "transformational negative impact" on the community.
"There are signs of community distress and frustration, with heightened fear and concerns about how the process will impact individual livelihoods, sense of place and community," the report says.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has called upon the state government to rethink the route after visiting Dungowan and meeting with affected landholders.
"Family lives will be impacted by having high voltage transmission grids and towers running right through their backyard," he said.
Mr Anderson told the Leader the project route should be relocated to public land including travelling stock routes, state forests, crown land, and road easements.
"Shift it, there are other options available," he said.
A spokesperson for EnergyCo said the energy authority had committed to announcing "significant" changes, including a revised corridor, in 2024, which would aim to reduce impacts on landholders and the community.
"EnergyCo will hold community information sessions and landowner engagement throughout the region following the release of the revised study corridor," the spokesperson said.
"All environmental and social impacts associated with the project will be assessed as part of the rigorous NSW regulatory and planning approval process."
A 'Scoping Report' and an 'Environmental Impact Statement' will be lodged by EnergyCo as the project progresses.
