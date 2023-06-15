The group responsible for leading the delivery of Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) across the state is holding a series of information sessions across the Northern Tablelands over coming weeks.
EnergyCo is consulting the community with regard to the preliminary placement of transmission line study corridors and energy hubs, to gain feedback from the community and stakeholders.
Information sessions are being held in Armidale, Uralla, Walcha and Dungowan;
Anyone who is unable to attend an information session can register for project updates at nerez@energyco.nsw.gov.au or call 1800 061 114.
New Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) network infrastructure will be built to enable new generation and storage projects to connect and transport energy to consumers, both in and outside the REZ.
Some of this infrastructure will need to be built outside the REZ geographical area to connect the REZ to the main backbone transmission network. As the Infrastructure Planner for the REZ, EnergyCo is in the early stages of assessing what new network infrastructure should be built to unlock and service the New England REZ.
Plans to make the New England a renewable energy hub have blown out in cost and will be delayed by at least two years.
NSW Energy Minister Penny Sharpe conceded the New England REZ that was announced by the previous Coalition government - would not come online before 2029.
The New England zone covers almost 15,500 square kilometres with a network capacity of 2.4 gigawatts.
