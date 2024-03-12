Teachers: Prime Minister do not shortchange our school children

The campaign hit Tamworth on Tuesday, March 12, led by NSW Teachers Federation president, Henry Rajendra, and tasking Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to find the funds.
Speaking to media in front of Tamworth Public School, and supported by a small group of the school's teaching staff, Mr Rajendra said extra public-school funding was needed to give all kids "a decent shot at life".
He said the shortfall in the minimal level of public-school funding - an ongoing issue since 2013 - had resulted in a teacher shortage impacting schools across NSW.
"According to figures released this month, there are 144 vacancies in schools in the Rural North region (which includes the New England and North West) affecting 54 per cent of its 267 schools.
"That is unacceptable - it's time for the Prime Minister to step up."
Mr Rajendra said private schools in Sydney received substantial public funding, which was being "splurged on unnecessary vanity projects" such as equestrian centres and Scottish castles, while public schools missed out.
"Premier Chris Minns and Deputy Premier and Education Minister Prue Car are doing their bit by lifting salaries to tackle the teacher shortages, but now it's time the Prime Minister to join the effort," he said.
"Proper funding will mean more teachers delivering smaller class sizes.
"All students deserve this and we're here to campaign on their behalf.
"We're asking the Prime Minister to ensure we have 100pc of the minimal level of funding we need to meet the needs of all kids not just some."
Mr Rajedra said the National School Reform Agreement, which commenced in 2019, had left NSW public schools grappling with a funding shortfall of about 11pc, which translated to "a staggering" $1.9 billion this year alone.
"This equates to more than 10,000 permanent school-based teachers, and that would mean a lot for schools like Tamworth Public school, and others throughout this region," he said.
"Permanent teacher entitlement for schools like [Tamworth Public School] would make such a big difference - you could lower class sizes, reduce face to face time, and provide further quality professional learning for our teachers - the opportunities are boundless."
Capital funding was resulting in more sharply defined inequities between public and private schools. A report released by the Australian Education Union on February 24 highlights this gap.
In one example, the report noted Sydney private school, Cranbrook, spent more on a new pool and expanded fitness and drama facilities in 2021 ($63.5 million) than governments spent on 2549 public schools which educate over 472,000 students.
For NSW schools the report found:
Mr Rajendra refuted the suggestion strike action may result if the Prime Minister does not "come to the table".
"We want to work constructively with the Albanese Government - we will continue to take this message to the public," he said.
"We don't want this to become an election issue, we want this settled now - in fact we wanted it settled in 2019.
"We don't believe public education should be political fodder, this is far more serious for our students and their families.
"We need the federal government to settle this matter asap so it is right out of the lens of the 2025 federal election."
Mr Rajendra said he would take the campaign to federal-held ALP seats throughout the state to seek further support.
