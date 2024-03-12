The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Education

Teachers: Prime Minister do not shortchange our school children

By Emma Downey
March 12 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Teachers Federation president, Henry Rajendra, campaigned for more federal funding for NSW schools on Tuesday, March 12, supported by teachers from Tamworth Public School. Picture by Peter Hardin
NSW Teachers Federation president, Henry Rajendra, campaigned for more federal funding for NSW schools on Tuesday, March 12, supported by teachers from Tamworth Public School. Picture by Peter Hardin

The NSW Teachers Federation says it's time the federal government stepped up to fully fund the state's public schools trying to operate under a funding shortfall of approximately 11 per cent, which equates to $1.9 billion in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.