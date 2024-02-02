The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Teacher shortages at 'critical' level and impacting students' education

By Emma Downey
February 2 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England North West NSW Teachers' Federation organiser Katie Sullivan says teacher shortages across the region's public schools are impacting children's learning opportunities. Picture by Peter Hardin
New England North West NSW Teachers' Federation organiser Katie Sullivan says teacher shortages across the region's public schools are impacting children's learning opportunities. Picture by Peter Hardin

Teacher shortages across the New England North West are having a "critical" impact on students' learning opportunities in the public education system, says New England North West NSW Teachers' Federation organiser Katie Sullivan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.