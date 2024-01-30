Opinion | Investing in the future demands better resourced schools

So when politicians shortchange our schools they need to realise they aren't saving anything really, because the cost bobs up elsewhere. A child that doesn't get remedial literacy support, for example, is less likely to develop into a full-time worker who pays taxes and contributes to the national economy. A kid with unmet behavioural or emotional needs who misses out on attention from a teacher or school counsellor could well end up getting attention from the police, and the courts.

