Why it's important to stand up for our history

Projects that have made an outstanding contribution to heritage preservation and promotion across our region could be in the running for some special recognition.
Nominations are open for the biennial 2024 Tamworth Heritage Awards, and individuals, organisations, and companies are invited to submit their nominations now.
The categories include:
Chairperson of the Tamworth Regional Heritage Working Group, Cr Helen Tickle, said the awards are important in showcasing the rich heritage of the region.
"These awards play a special role in preserving Tamworth's heritage and recognise those who are striving to share pieces of heritage with the community," she said.
The award ceremony at the Tamworth Regional Gallery will also mark the start of the 2024 Tamworth Regional Heritage Festival.
The festival itself will run for ten days until Sunday, April 28, and feature a host of events across the region.
There will also be daily exhibitions open across numerous locations.
The Tamworth Regional Heritage Festival has something for everyone.
The Powerstation Museum, Manilla Heritage and Machinery Shed, Nundle's Woollen Mill and the Moonbi Museum all have events planned.
Or you could visit the Tamworth Regional Gallery foyer where you will be able to view a Tamworth Regional Museums combined exhibition featuring some of the museum's oldest objects.
Some of the events are free, some will have a modest entry fee.
Visit the Tamworth Regional Council website for the full program of what's on.
Nominations for the awards must be received by 5pm, Thursday, March 21.
Nominations can be made online by visiting www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au
The Tamworth Heritage Awards are set to take place on Friday, April 19, 2024.
