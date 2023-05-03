Curators of the Moonbi Museum are ready to welcome hundreds of guests to their Back to Moonbi Day on Saturday, May 6.
President of the museum's S355 Committee, Bill Humphrys, said the open day will be a good opportunity for families and residents to get to know the history of Moonbi.
"There's a hell of a lot of history from the original families that started this area," he said.
Mr Humphrys said he's anticipating about 300 to 400 attendees at the event.
The open day starts at the museum's normal opening time, 10am, with morning tea provided.
Festivities kick off at 11am with the official unveiling of a new mural painted six months ago by artist Penny Shepherd, as well as speeches from members of the Tamworth Regional Council.
"Not sure yet, but I believe the mayor is going to do the official opening," Mr Humphrys said.
Following the opening, the day's festivities will also include raffle tickets and a stall of various souvenirs for purchase.
However, organisers said they were slightly disappointed as some of the day's other plans have fallen through due to logistical issues.
"There were supposed to be a couple of other things, but they didn't eventuate," Mr Humphrys said.
Mr Humphrys has been running the Moonbi museum since it first opened 13 years ago, in 2010.
Though the town is known today as a major poultry centre, it also has history as a hub on the NSW rail network, and the museum has many stories to tell, from contemporary murder mysteries to tales of Australia's bushranging era.
Back to Moonbi Day will run on Saturday, 6 May, from 10am to 4pm at the Moonbi Museum and adjoining Moonbi Park, on Gill Street.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
