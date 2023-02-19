Nundle's iconic Woollen Mill has been recognised at the Grey Nomad Awards announced on Friday night.
The awards pay tribute to the best tourism experiences for 'the more mature traveller'.
The Woollen Mill was a winner in the Silver award category for 'Best Grey Nomad Tour'.
The judges said this year's winners reflect the exceptional experiences on offer to senior travellers, with each winner playing a "small yet critical role" in assisting the Australian tourism sector recovery.
Twenty-one tourism experiences were named as the best in Australia for visitors aged over 50.
"Australians have long enjoyed epic road trips, starting in the post-war period when economic prosperity and the launch of Holden coincided. That love of the open road has never dimmed, and as Australia is a big country, knowing where to visit to experience something extraordinary is highly valuable," awards director Kim Morgan said.
The Best of the Best award went to Charlotte Plains Outback Magic Station Stay, in Queensland.
