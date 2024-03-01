Sing along with ABBA's greatest hits or enjoy a laugh or two

A mixture of shows are on the way to the Capitol Theatre - live music, kids fun, drawing and comedy! What more could you ask for?
Adapted from the DOG MAN series of books by Dav Pilkey.
With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?
Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters. Fun for kids aged 6+ and their family.
At the Capitol Theatre Thursday 21 March at 6pm and Friday, March 22, at 10am and 1pm.
Where art meets laughter!
Life drawing with a Comedian is an interactive comedy experience that welcomes artists of all abilities. It's cheeky, yet classy with a lesson of fine art thrown in. It's a show that combines the traditional art of life drawing with the comedic element of live performance.
The comedian/model will guide you through drawing exercises with a side of humour and striking various poses - this event promises laughter and creativity in equal measure.
All skill levels are welcome - whether you are a Picasso in the making or just love doodling, this is for you. Don't worry if you can't draw - this show/class is all about having a laugh.
Ticket price includes an arrival drink to loosen up your drawing skills. Cash bar and light nibbles available (eftpos accepted)
Gather your friends and come along for a night of laughter! You'll be laughing so hard you won't be able to keep your pencil straight.
The great fun night will be at Tamworth Community Event Centre Friday, March 22 at 7pm
Dust off your flares and warm up your vocal chords - Bjorn Again brings ABBA's timeless hits back to the stage in a sing-along, dance-along extravaganza.
Bjorn Again are "one of the most entertaining rock shows in the world" (Time Out, New York) and will play all the biggest ABBA hits including Waterloo, Gimme!
Gimme! Gimme!, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and many more! You will certainly have an unforgettable night with all the glitzy 70's costumes, Swenglish banter and hilarious stage antics.
So what are you waiting for? Send out an SOS to gather your friends and RING RING to book tickets. At the Tamworth Town Hall Saturday, March 2 at 8pm
