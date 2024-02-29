Hair and eyebrows go by the wayside for Greatest Shave

Long locks, and even some eyebrows, were lost for a worthy cause at Tamworth's Calrossy Anglican School on Thursday.
The tradition of the World's Greatest Shave continued with the Year 12 students shaving, cutting and colouring their hair for the cause.
Blood cancers are the third biggest cause of cancer death across Australia, claiming more lives each year than breast cancer or skin cancer.
There are 140,000 families facing blood cancer right now. And it takes the lives of 16 Australians every day. These numbers are set to double by 2035.
With the count ongoing, Calrossy smashed its previous record set last year of $35,000 with the Class of 2024 raising more than $45,000 for the work of the Leukaemia Foundation.
The students had already raised in excess of $32,000 before Thursday, but a series of silent and live auctions, alongside gold coin donations from across the school, saw the fundraising total climb well past the students' goal.
The amazing effort meant that principal, David Smith, had his hair and eyebrows shaved by the students.
"The World's Greatest Shave has become a great annual tradition at Calrossy and it is wonderful to see our students contribute to such a worthy cause which has touched every family in one way or another," Mr Smith said.
"It is fundraising events such as this which build on Calrossy's commitment to the community and our whole school focus on student service."
The haircuts and colour were absolutely crazy, with many of the Year 12 girls also having their ponytails cut for the cause and the entire school wearing crazy hair for the day.
While staff assisted with the event, the day was primarily driven by the Year 12's, with Sarah Robertson and Ella Fittler and the Calrossy SRC the driving force behind organising the day.
Many of the students participating have been at Calrossy since Prep and looking forward to this event for years.
"We have always seen the graduating class participate in the World's Greatest Shave and contribute to such as great cause, supporting families across Australia," Year 12 student Max Thompson said.
"As a year group we have really enjoyed raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation and had a lot of fun in the process.
"We are very proud as the Class of 2024 to have set a new record for Calrossy in the World's Greatest Shave and hope this tradition continues for many years to come."
You can still contribute to the cause by heading to the school's fundraising page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.