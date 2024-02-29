Flashback Friday | 1993

The year was 1993 and the Tamworth Rugby Club Magpies took out the first grade and reserve grade premierships.
Reports in the Leader noted the 1993 first grade team was a "pretty formidable side", "littered with representative players", including Bernie Klasen at number 8 and his brother Adrien Klasen at loosehead, who both played for Country.
With it's first broadcast on Saturday, May 1, 92.9fm became the first commercial radio station in the Tamworth region and only the fourth regional FM radio station in Australia (after Moree, Nowra and Bundaberg).
A Register of Significant Trees was produced for Tamworth council in 1993 which included the King George V Memorial Avenue of English Oaks.
The Country Music Association of Australia took over the country music awards presentation from Radio 2TM to stage the Country Music Awards of Australia in January 1993.
That year, Lee Kernaghan was Male Vocalist of the Year, with Norma O'Hara the Female Vocalist of the Year, and the Vocal Group or Duo of the Year was James Blundell and James Reyne, with Way Out West.
