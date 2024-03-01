Helpful Harry a boon for country show volunteer ranks

Every volunteer organisation needs a Harry Burkett.
Like volunteers everywhere, Harry is more than happy to give up some of his time to help out a community organisation; unlike many volunteers Harry is well below retirement age.
Unpaid volunteers like Harry - and there are many in Tamworth - are often the glue that holds a community together, becoming increasingly important due to the support they provide to vital services and groups within the wider community.
For the individual, volunteering helps them connect with their community and make it a better place.
As Harry puts it: helping out with even the smallest tasks can make a real difference to the lives of the people and the community around him. In his case, Harry's one of a team of volunteers working behind the scenes that help keep the more than 150-year-old Tamworth Show ticking over each year.
During the working week, Harry, 20, is a fourth year mechanical apprentice at Tamworth Small Engines, and for the past few years has taken time out of his annual leave to volunteer with the Tamworth Show team.
Taking leave from the Monday of the set up week through to the Tuesday after the show, Harry is on hand to assist with set up - helping with heavy lifting, putting up display cases and fixing anything that might break - and then the pull down and pack up after the show.
Show secretary Janelle Tongue said it takes "about 200 volunteers each year" working across the showground to ensure the annual event runs to schedule - from set up to manning sites and the pull down.
Mrs Tongue said the show's volunteers ranged in age from 40+ to 50+ up to 82.
With his youth, high level of motivation and willingness to help, Mrs Tongue said Harry had become a "very important" part of the show's volunteer family.
"We tend to depend on him now, because we know any job we ask of Harry will be done, and done thoroughly," Mrs Tongue said.
"Nothing is ever too much trouble for him, and I think he likes the variety of jobs: Harry could be pinning up hessian, putting up sheep panels or setting up shearing plant then delivering food to people across the site.
"It doesn't matter how important the job is, Harry will be happy to do it.
"Then, when the job's done, he comes back to the office to see what's next."
Harry has long had ties to the local show - from participating in School Day visits to entering models in pavilion competitions, and following the rodeo each year.
With extended family long-time volunteers in the show pavilion, taking the next step to volunteering himself was not hard.
"I just decided to turn up one day ... I'm just here to help," he said.
"I enjoy seeing how everything runs, and seeing that everything runs smoothly."
Harry said the local show was an important part of the community, helping to bring people together to celebrate achievements in the show ring and pavilion.
"The move to the AELEC [Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre] has changed the way Tamworth show feels and operates for the better," he said.
"We now have a much larger area to work in than at the former paceway site - more pavilion space, undercover livestock area and better seating for viewing the rodeo, as well more space for the fireworks and a better view."
Volunteering not only has benefits for the wider community, but also for the individual providing that service: expanding social networks, boosting social skills, providing a sense of pride and identity, and boosting self confidence, while also helping to keep you physically healthy.
Harry can vouch for all of that.
"Volunteering is a great way to get involved in the community and expand your circle of friends," he said.
"Personally, it's helped me overcome a lot of my shyness, enabling me to talk more easily with people.
"Knowing I get to go out and help somebody also helps get me up in the morning - I get to meet new people during my volunteering work
"Another plus is that volunteering helps to keep me fit and active."
Harry hopes to continue volunteering with the show for a long time to come.
"I'll be here as long as they need me, which will be as long as I last - and I think that I will last a fair while," he said.
When Harry's not helping out at the show, he also plays cricket and volunteers as an umpire.
He encourages other younger people to think about volunteering some of their time with community organisations, like Tamworth Show.
"Here at the show, many of the volunteers are older and don't move quite as well as they used to, so that's where younger people can step in to give them a hand," he said.
"Volunteers are an important part of the community, and younger people can help take a bit of the load off their shoulders."
